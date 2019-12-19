Eat The World On A Plate At Balewadi High Street's Latest Restaurant

For a foodie, exploring places to eat is the best way to get to know a city, no? But wouldn’t it be nice to have a place that serves everything under the same roof? Recently, we stumbled upon Gourmet Union, the latest addition to Balewadi High Street.

Gourmet Union serves the best dishes from all around the world. Started by food enthusiasts and chefs who have explored the best of each cuisine, the restaurant believes in serving their guest the best in class food. Their menu comprises the finest dishes from across cuisines.

From delicious California rolls and sushi’s to different kinds of noodles and broths, their oriental cuisine is getting a lot of rave from the customers. They also have a great continental menu serving dishes such as as a cordon bleu chicken roll. They have a great collection of coolers and shakes also to wash down all that delicious food with. We personally loved their Indonesian nasi goreng and baos that were perfect for a light lunch.

The restaurant is open from all days of the week from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and again from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.. A meal for two at Gourmet Union will cost you approximately INR 800. The restaurant has a very soothing ambience and the staff is very humble and helpful. It's a fairly affordable place to catch up with a friend over a meal, its casual vibe and good food are what'll make this place popular.