No Kidding, We Had 7 Snacks Under INR 100 At This Hidden Gem

From gourmet to street-style, we tried all kinds of food across the city and the best finds are normally the ones from age-old places. We stumbled upon this hidden gem and hogged on seven snacks: palak cutlet, veg cutlet, veg pita sandwich, butter paneer roll, veg lollipop, cold coffee and coconut cake. And, our total bill was well under INR 100. Believe it or not, but this snack corner by Grahak Peth Stores sells delicious snacks at prices that won't affect your pocket much. Sadashiv Peth is always buzzing with activities and every now and then, people stop by this place to grab a quick bite. Situated at the entrance of Grahak Peth, this snacks corner is a must-visit if you love small bites. The snacks are affordable and hygienically served. From cutlets to spring rolls, sandwiches, cakes and more. The costliest item in their menu was paneer butter masala roll which was priced at INR 32. The cutlets- veg and spinach as well as the coconut lamington cake are all priced at INR 6 only. You must try their pita sandwiches and spring rolls if you love a spicy bite. This place is well-known for its cutlets and chutney rolls. If you are a biryani fan, hog on a plate of veg biryani at INR 30 only. To quench our thirst, we drank the cold coffee which was frothy and strong. You can also find some chilled drinks that you can combine with your food. Satiate your sweet cravings with mini pastries, cream rolls and coconut cakes, which start at INR 18 only. If you're low on cash, don't worry about cutting back and eat all you want under INR 100 (just like we did). Broke or not, this place should be on your list without a doubt.