Handmade With Love: Pep-Up Your Home With Decor From This Studio

Want to deck-up your desk, office, nooks or home? Carousel will help you choose the right pieces for your decor. We checked out their huge collection which comprised of hooks, theme-wall arts, ornate trunks, trays, dairies, notepads, magnets as well as decor elements that ranged between INR 250-INR 800 per piece.

You can choose between their two types of merchandise- the fully handmade and intricate Meraki works which are a bit on the costlier side and the trendy, digital Whimsies props. We loved their calendar collection which came in three different sizes, patterns and prints.

If you are confused between what to buy as there are options galore, we suggest you buy their art kits at just INR 800, that consist of eight of these themed pieces. Not only you will get a variety of stuff in one kit but also make big savings. If you have a particular design or illustration in mind, feel free to approach them and get your products customised.