Hop Onto To This Hill-Top Restaurant For Their Amazing Delicacies!

Open-air, hill top-placed restaurant, widespread dining area, fully stocked up bar in the center part of the dining area, well-equipped arrangement for live sports telecast over a giant screen, The Coriander Leaf probably ticks all the boxes in the right node. We had a lovely, elaborate lunch a few days back at this place. The place does spoil you silly with their huge listings of drinks, spirits, wines and specially curated cocktails & mocktails. We started with a round of mocktails and ordered: - 1. Crush on You - it's a pineapple juice based mocktails mixed up with strawberry crush syrup lemonade and pomegranate kernels added for an extra flavor punch. 2. Beach Coconut Mojito - interesting and creative way of using tender coconut flesh/cream, infused into coconut water, muddled fresh mint and fresh lime juice. The starters we ordered following the drinks were: - 1. Paneer Cheese Tikka - cheese stuffed paneer cubes, marinated in Indian spices and served fresh out of the tandoor, this was a well-presented dish. 2. Veg Laget - finely chopped veggies, mixed with mashed potatoes and cheese, coated with cornflakes, deep-fried, served with a tasty dipping. 3. Veg Bullet - Minced veggies, mixed with black bean & soya sauces, shaped bullet sized, served on a hot sizzling griddle, this is truly a tasty combination of a dish. The innovative and filling starters didn't leave us with much scope for the main course. But still, we ordered: - 1. Paneer Rara Masala - fresh malai paneer, marinated and tandoor cooked, cubes and finished a wonderful tomato-onion gravy. 2. Assorted Bread Basket - An assortment of fresh tandoor rotis, naan etc in butter and plain mix. 3. Veg Dum Biryani - aromatic rice cooked delicately with veggies prepared in a flavourful base, the rice turned out to be a true treat on taste buds. The grandsire of our lunch outing was the dessert served by this place. Deep-fried noodles, honey tossed, leisurely sprinkled with tossed sesame seeds and served with a dollop of ice cream, this was the icing on the cake. All in all, it is a nice place for large groups, family and friends.