Check Into This Hotel Before You Head Out To Spot Dolphins On The Beach

The hotel is located in the heart of the town, in Dapoli city, making the rest of your trip seamless because you’re in proximity to everything. Enter and you’ll find the cutest lobby. Little wooden couches, an old telephone booth and comfortable seating will make you want to spend a lot of time out of your room.



Book a room that’s apt for you, most are very business-hotel-like. Each room has several perks, right from a digital safe to a print/scan facility as well. But, if you’re here on holiday, you can choose to unwind in front of the TV, make your own chai or coffee and order room service, which is available 24 hours.

Now, you don’t have to be boring and hug your bed all weekend, take a plunge into the the pool and get your holiday started. If you’re not in the mood to soak in the sun for a bit, head to the games room equipped with a playstation 4. Perhaps, you could also read for a while from the library. And, when you’re ready to start exploring, venture into the market for local thalis and a dolphin-spotting morning at Murud beach, only six kms away from the hotel.

What’s great is that the hotel also has a complimentary buffet breakfast that includes eggs and toast, idli, puri and sabji, cereals and tea or coffee. And, who doesn’t love a good buffet breakfast? The hotel also has a multi-cuisine restaurant, Eat Local that serves authentic Malvani thalis complete with delicious fish fry and a spicy solkadi. And, their Aqua Lounge is where you can relax with a cocktail or two.

You can book a deluxe double room for INR 3010 per night or take a twin room, if you’re holidaying with friends.