Wear Your Thinking Cap If You Want To Escape This Mystery Room

The House Of Mysteries is located on the fifth floor of Deron Heights. Whether you’re planning your birthday, giving a surprise to a friend or just want to do something different with your group, the escape room has interesting mysteries you could solve.



Ashoka’s Nine Unknown Men is based on Emperor Ashoka’s secret society (there are theories of it still being in existence). Your job is to find the books full of secrets and to restore them back to their hiding place. If an Egyptian mystery is what excites you more, find the lost treasures of Tutankhamun. You’ll have to explore the inner tomb, discover the treasure before you escape.

For each mystery, you have 60 minutes to work your way out. So, you’ve got to be quick if you’re hoping to win. Not that there’s any prize money at the end, but managing to escape the room on your own brain power is what this is all about.

They’re also coming up with a mystery room based on The Hangover, which will be by the same name. It’s based on waking up after a bachelor party and figuring out what you did the night before so that you can get to the altar in time.

Each room is priced at INR 500 on weekdays and INR 650 on weekends per person. You can book a game on a particular day and choose your time-slot too on their website or give them a call. Each game allows 2 to 7 participants.