Try Swiss Cheese Fondue, Topi Chaat & More At This Kid-Friendly Joint

Bumble Jumble, an exclusive kids recreational zone in Royal Heritage Mall in NIBM Houses a restaurant called Hunger House. Quirky, cheery and vibrantly done up, the space is great for kids as well as parents, who want to grab a bite after a playful session. Not just them, if you are at the mall and want to hog on good vegetarian food, this is a place you must visit. For drinks, you can opt for fresh juices, thick shakes or even hot beverages. Their specialty is the shot drinks, which come in flavours like paan, gol gappa, jaamun and fireball. For food, they serve North Indian, Chinese, continental cuisine. We suggest you try their chaats especially the topi chaat, as it has a touch of delicious twists. You can also opt for paratha and meal combos for a fulfilling meal. Did you know the place also serves Swiss cheese fondue? Also, you can find Jain food options (there's even a Jain version for Swiss cheese fondue). For desserts, the options are aplenty and your kids are going to go gaga over these delights. Choose between a variety of yummy waffles, sizzling brownie, honey noodles, ice-creams and other chocolaty delights. We recommend you try out their live ice-cream rolls, especially the nutty coffee and dark chocolate flavour. The place emits a cheerful vibe and the food served does not weigh heavy on the pocket at all. For everything delicious, make stop at Hunger House and satiate your hunger. Picture Credits: Team Hunger House