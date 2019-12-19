Not Just Books: This Bungalow-Turned-Cafe Also Has Kindles For You

Bookworm foodies, we found a place that is perfect for grabbing a bite while enjoying reading. Ranging from fiction genre to non-fictional reads, Cafe Kathaa offers you a lot of interesting books to read. For the tech-savvy readers, they also have kindles on every table.

There is a sense of calm as soon as you enter the place. The place is done-up beautifully with vibrant colours and bright lights. The best thing about the ambience is that they have a wall with many potted plants. There is a beautiful outdoor space for those who want to bask in the sun and chill with your friends. While the indoors are perfect to spend quiet time reading and sipping on your beverages.

As far as the food is concerned, there are many yummy options to pamper your taste-buds. Health freaks, this cafe also serves many healthy food and beverage options, We ordered the pineapple and ginger drink which was simply mind-blowing. We also tried the falafel burger platter which came with a dollop of hummus and Piri-Piri fries. We gave a miss to the normal sushi and tried their signature egg sushi. Unique and tasty, it made our day.

Pizza lovers, they have the authentic coconut and pineapple Hawaii pizza along with many other fruit pizzas. The apple crumble pizza is a must-try. If you are looking for reasonable food and a great ambience, Cafe Kathaa will meet all your expectations.