This Homegrown Brand Has Statement Accessories Crafted By Artisans From Across India

India is colourful and diverse, so is its art. With each region having its own art form, there is no dearth of beautiful designs of handcrafted pieces. We recommend you check out handcrafted jewellery and other merchandise from this homegrown brand. Say hello to IO - Irisha Originals, a lifestyle brand that curates beautiful jewellery and accessories crafted by local weavers and artisans from different parts of India.

The brainchild of Irisha Poonawalla, IO is making waves with its intricate appeal and colourful designs. Starting at just INR 150, you will find super cute fabric luggage tags and fabric bracelets. We absolutely loved the adjustable thread tweaks, priced at INR 150, that Irisha got customised from Jaipur. Wear it like a neckpiece or even as a bracelet, and you are on point with all accessorising you need for your outfit.

If statement neckpieces and earrings are your weaknesses, we are sure you'll go crazy over the collection. The jewellery is completely handcrafted and made of colourful stones, beads and handblown glass. If you are big on quirky pendants, they have plenty of choices for you. Check out the earring collection that includes quirky pieces, metal round hoops, jhumkas and tassel hoops. If your outfit is simple or monochrome, the best way is to style it up chunky bangles and cuff bracelets.

You can also check out shawls and scarves that are made of cotton, mul silk and other rich fabrics. Men, you can add a little quirk to your personal style with printed fabric ties that will perfectly go well with a crisp plain short. For a fancier table setting, we're sure you will love the clay plates and platters that bear beautiful designs.

Currently, IO is an online store with an Instagram and FB page. You can check out their collection and DM them to place your orders. If not, dial her up and you shall get your pick delivered to your doorstep. There is a high possibility you will find an IO stall in various lifestyle pop-ups and exhibits.