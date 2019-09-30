Printed Tees To Doodled Mugs, Get Personalised Gifts From This Brand

Want customised tees with your company logo? Have a huge gang and want a specific tee for the same? Well, we found Kreative Katta, a homegrown brand which customises cotton printed tees for you. And wait, you will also love the doodled mugs. A venture started by Kshitija Konarde, Kreative Katta has solved your gifting dilemma. If you are into cool and pop-culture stuff, you will absolutely love the collection. Check out their hoodies that come in bold shades and are super comfy. Similarly, you will love their cool tees starting at INR 500. Printed with doodles, quirky caricatures, quotes and more, they make an uber chic statement. If you want to get them customised, you can do so as well. What caught our fancy was the family t-shirt set with three-four tees with similar designs for your complete family. Those who love coffee mugs and are constantly looking for artsy designs will be happy to check out their collection of doodled mugs. Priced at just INR 350 plus shipping, they come in different doodles and designs. Whether it is bulk orders or corporate gifting for upcoming festivities, you can place your order with them. Call them or simply dial them up for placing orders and they shall ship it to your doorstep. Happy gifting!