LBBPicks: These Bespoke Planners & Notebooks Are Work-Desk Goals

As a writer and a self-proclaimed stationery geek, I am always on the hunt for stunning notebooks and planners to add a little bit of quirk and colour to my work desk. While Instagram is full of stationery brands, what caught my attention recently was a homegrown wonder named Lovenote. The brainchild of Nikita Kirloskar-Mohite, Lovenote romanticises the concept of bespoke stationery that plays around with stunning pastels, fascinating neons, contemporary patterns, and graphic art. Personally, I am a huge fan of Lovenote's collection of planners, notebooks, envelopes, and notecards. The variety, in terms of colours and designs, is quite impressive. In fact, Lovenote's products have always reminded me of lovely spring hues, floral patterns, and season-inspired colours. Currently, their stock is dominated by tons of citrus and purple combinations, and I couldn't be happier. Apart from this, Lovenote also customises the cutest gift boxes ever. Whether you want something for a baby shower or a bachelorette party, the brand will create a fancy gift box from scratch, depending on your demands and budget. Brides-to-be, their wedding planners are something you need to check out right now. The prices are quite decent if you ask me. While festive planners start at INR 1,500, the customisable gift boxes and wedding trousseau can range between INR 1,800 and INR 3,000. You can either check out Lovenote's products on Propshop24 or on their official Instagram and Facebook pages. Also, here's a pro-tip - Nikita does quite a lot of pop-ups with Pune-based fashion and lifestyle labels. Recently, she collaborated with Ivory Trunk and Sonam Parmar Jhawar, so definitely follow the brand's social media handles for all those deets.