One of India’s most popular harvest festivals, Onam is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm in Pune. Appam, stew, puttu, kadala curry, kappa, erachi and payassam are highly sought-after and you’ll come across long lines of customers waiting for their chance to enjoy the Onam Sadhya at every Kerala restaurant.

Here’s a list of the best restaurants that offer a delicious Onam Sadhya spread. And you can dig into it whether it's Onam or not.