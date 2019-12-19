This Lonavala Villa Is Surrounded By Multiple Waterfalls

While the stay at this villa is luxurious, the beautiful surroundings take the trophy. We love that there are many waterfalls in the vicinity, especially during monsoons, which are a visual delight. As soon as you get up in the morning, the first thing you will notice is the beautiful skies and sunrise.

The best thing is that you can see the Tungarali mountain range from the villa itself flirting the clouds. The trip here can be ideal for health retreats as well because the air is super fresh and is ideal for yoga and meditation.

There are so many things to do at the villa itself. Like taking a walk in the private garden, sitting and chilling by the pool or even relaxing inside and binge-watching movies. The villa has medical and care facilities as well. Feel free to bring the family as well. You can also host functions and BBQ parties by the poolside and unwind with good food and soft music.