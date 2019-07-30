Who doesn't love branded wear? We know we do! Shop till you drop at these stores that have everything from casual, formal to gorgeous ethnic wear.
Ethnicity To ONLY: Women's Brands To Shop At
Cotton Culture
Need a salwaar suit but can’t spend more than INR 1500? Cotton Culture is where you should shop then. Offering a range that’s fit to wear casually or to work, the label’s quality ethnic wear is what we swear by. You can also shop for short kurtas, dupattas, salwaar, palazzos, leggings and other ethnic essentials.
Ethnicity
Another trusted brand for ethnic wear, Ethnicity is a favourite for kurtas that will give you a crisp, elegant look at work. Starting at INR 500, you can shop for long kurtas that will pair well with jeans, palazzos, or leggings. We love their salwaar kameez range too, which starts at INR 2,000. We will definitely recommend a kurta shopping spree, which will add lovely colours and prints to your wardrobe.
H&M
Every girl's go-to brand for trendy wear, H&M is a fast-fashion brand that's high on style and borderline affordable too. Whether you're looking for the latest style of dress, to a denim that fits well or just a casual tee - you'll find everything for your wardrobe here. We love their collection, which updates every season. You can also shop for a few accessories like jewellery, bags, footwear and other knick-knacks.
Vero Moda
Looking for a cute dress or a leather jacket? Head to Vero Moda when you don't mind spending big and want something that'll help you make a cool statement. We love Vero Moda's tops, dresses and more that start around INR 1,000. You can also shop for pants, several styles of jackets, skirts and more.
ONLY
Another brand that'll help you look trendy and cool, ONLY's apparel is borderline edgy and you'll find cute denim skirts, tops with various styles and colours, dresses, denims and more. For Potterheads, they have a Harry Potter collection, a Game of Thrones Collection for GOT fans. So, keep looking for the brand's other fandom associations if you want to show off your nerd pride. Currently we're in love with their striped shirts and mid-rise skirts!
