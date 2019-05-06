You’ve Got To Grab The Vibrant Fabric Bags From This Brand

Offering bags, pouches, home-decor accessories like cushion covers, planters, apparel that includes skirts, dresses and also complete Navratri ensembles. But our focus is on their range of bags and we're loving what's on offer.



If you’re going on a vacation or simply love a spacious bag, this brand is apt for you. These roomy fabric totes and duffle bags could easily fit in your essentials and other things. There’s a heavy use of mostly cotton of different types sourced from across the country and shibori fabric among others. They also work with several artisans who’ve been practicing the art of dying and block-printing for generations. The label’s products are completely hand-made, which is what makes it even better. We love their use of bright colours including sunshine yellow, indigo, bright pinks and blues, among a few sombre ones.

The label offers duffle bags, totes, sling bucket bags, backpacks and also small pouches that you could easily use as make-up kits, to store trinkets and other knick-knacks. Most of their designs are apt for casual wear and will make for perfect travel companions too. And, will add colour to your wardrobe. We particularly loved their red cotton jacquard duffle bag and their sling bucket bag in peach.