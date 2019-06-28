This Pretty Restaurant Serves Delicious Hot Pot And Pan-Asian Food

Mandala Hot Pot Culture is one pretty restaurant that you must visit. The food and the concept are very unique but delectable. They have wonderful passion fruit mojito. When you visit this place make sure you go with an open mind to try something new which is very flavourful and very healthy. We four friends visited this place to try something new and now we are pretty sure we are visiting this place often. Tried various things like dimsums, bao ,sushi and the Table Starrer- Hot Pot .Everything was unique and awesome but you must definitely miss having the Chicken and Tofu bao and the Hot Pot. The Hot pot was a combination of a broth and a gravy. We tried the Herbed stock and Thai basil gravy. That was simply awesome. We tried sweet chilli ,thai, siracha and chilly oil in sauces. We even had chilly soy as one of our friend is a spice lover . Overall the service ,food quality and quantity is totally value for money. Chef Meghna is always there to help you select your food as per your taste needs.