From The Hot Pot: This Cosy Eatery Serves Delicious Pan-Asian Food

When we say Pan-Asian, many of you will think of non-veg food. However, this is a vegetarian place with options aplenty and so tasty that even hard-core non-vegetarians will enjoy the delicacies. Situated in the plush lanes of Kalyani Nagar, Mandala Hot Pot Culture is the newest eatery in town making waves with its live Asian hot pot cooking style. Owned by Chef Meghna, this place specialises in vegetarian Asian cooking. They serve dim sum lunches for INR 799 where you get a variety of different dim sums. The food is prepared fresh and served to you which you can enjoy with your family over great conversations. We recommend you try our their hot pot soups which are a speciality. It consists of a variety of sprouts, lotus stems, baby corn, rice, noodles and many veggies. They serve different types of sauces with the hot pots. We absolutely loved the Thai peanut sauce. Don't forget to try their baos which are also a speciality. We, personally, love the mushroom bao. The place emits a cosy vibe and the interiors are brightly coloured. The setting is very intimate and it is an ideal place to get your close friends and family. Also, if you are looking forward to trying exotic dishes without burning a hole in your pocket, then this place is a must-visit for you. Photo Source: Mandala Hot Pot Culture