We Tell You Why Max Fashions Is A Apparel Heaven For Men, Women & Children

Kurtis, tees, skirts, jackets, shirts- men and women can always shop for trendy clothes at Max Fashions in Royal Heritage Mall in NIBM. This place has everything under one roof. Naturally, you are bound to be drawn towards this sartorial heaven. From western outfits to ethnic ones to even fusion wear, this store has it all. Not just that, you will also be spoilt for choice when it comes to designs, patterns and colours. For INR 699, we found crushed long skirts and blouses which you can turn into a DIY ghagras. The fancy kurtas as well as tunic dresses are to die for. From florals to stripes, monochrome to dyed, they have it all starting at INR 399. The western wear is trendy with tees starting at INR 299 only. You will love the palazzo collection and the trousers too. Men, shop for jackets, tees, denims and a lot more. Their comfy full sleeved tees start at INR 499 but are super durable. You will also get great winter wear for the upcoming cold season. They also have a separate section for lingerie and men's intimate wear. We love the pyjamas and night dresses too. Along with that, you can score some trendy footwear too starting at just INR 399! We love the beachy flip-flops, that are priced at INR 199 only. Pair up your pretty outfits with artsy jewellery and accessories such as pendants, bracelet, earrings, statement chokers and a lot more. They also have a beautiful collection of belts and scarves to go with it. We bought a cite tote for just INR 199. The handbags, organisers and travel pouches are a real deal too. Head to this place and also avail the sales that they have. You will end up shopping for amazing products without burning a hole in your pocket.