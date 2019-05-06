Up Your Kid's Hairstyle Game With Hair Accessories From This Brand

We found a homegrown brand that makes exclusive hair accessories for kids. The hair clips, headbands, pins etc from Mini Mods are cutesy and make your kids look absolutely adorable. Be it for your own kids or as gifts, these adorable accessories are specially handcrafted. Coming in different shapes and patterns, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing the right pick. This brand is known to introduce adjustable elastic headband. We absolutely loved the sparkle butterfly clips that will look cute. The headbands come with cute designs like bows, cartoon characters, florals etc. Starting at INR 170, you can choose your pick of clips and pins that come in pastel hues and nursery prints. You can also check out the beautiful fabric bows that they have. Currently, they are just operating online. You can check out the designs on their Instagram page as well as Facebook page and DM them to place your order.