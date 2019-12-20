National War Memorial's Music And Light Show Is A Treat To Enjoy National Fervour!

Southern Command has its headquarters at Pune which occupies 40% of India's total terrain and has covered 250000 square Km of area. To make common citizens familiar with their assets at National War Memorial. Now Southern Command in association with Cyrus Punawala's Serum Institute of India has started Music and Light show every weekend starting Friday- Sunday. It starts at 7 PM sharp and lasts for 35 minutes. The is really spectacular and one must not miss this. The show includes scintillating history of India Military adventure overs years and includes major battles the Indian army has fought over the years. So Please Go and Enjoy this. Besides this show, you can visit the War Museum in its vicinity which showcases army heritage. It has all guns used on display and souvenir shops to purchase. It has entry fees of 20 rupees only and also carry valid ID proof.