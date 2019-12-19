This Black Sand Beach Is 5 Hours Away From Pune & Should Be On Your Bucket List

The soothing sound of the waves, wind gushing towards you and tall palm trees overlooking the mighty sea. Beaches are indeed the ultimate getaway for anyone. Right? Head to this black sand beach, a five hour drive away from Pune and make your weekend worthwhile. Although, it'll take you only four hours if you decide to take the train.

A well kept secret, Navapur beach is not too far from Mumbai or Pune. The beach has natural black sand that not many people know about. And that's what makes it stand out. The beach is also surrounded with tall coconut trees that provide some cool shade in the summer. There aren't many eateries around, but you'll find a few stalls offering vada pav, poha, chai and other snacks not too far from the beach. Besides, a short rickshaw ride will lead you into the more commercial areas of Virar, where you can chow down plates of local food that mostly involves Malvani thalis and other generic restaurants.

You can pack a picnic, carry a ball of a game of beach volleyball or stick to playing cricket like the locals. And, because not too many people know about the beach, you can enjoy the quiet time. It's obviously less crowded and hence, cleaner too. It’s quiet surroundings add to its beauty.

If an overnight trip is on your mind, check into the humble Manthan Resort hardly 500 meters away from the beach. If you want to scout for more options, you'll easily find other resorts or hotels in Virar, which is the locality of the beach.

To get to the beach, you can choose to drive here. It'll take you about five hours from Pune. It's not hard to find parking near the beach. If you're choosing to travel by train, then take one of the many ones that go to Mumbai. You can switch to the Western Line from Dadar station. Get off at Virar station and the beach is about 25 mins away by cab or an auto, which will cost you about INR 60 by the metre.