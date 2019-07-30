New Amazing Menu At FML Lounge

The FML Lounge is to die for. The gorgeous ambience, amazing food, such as polite and humble staff. This place is about to launch its new menu in August. Here's a snippet of what's coming up. Also would like to mention the desserts first, hands down some of the best Indian desserts I've ever had! Here's everything that was served: Starters: 1. Stir-Fried Vegetables 2. Spicy Chicken Drumsticks 3. Mustard Paneer Chilli 4. Tempura Prawns 5. Roasted Cottage Cheese with Spinach 6. Spicy Roasted Bruschetta 7. Cajun Grilled Chicken 8. Paprika Prawns 9. Paneer Lepata Kabab 10. FML Kumbh 11. Roti pe Boti 12. Cotton Main Course: 1. Ravioli 2. Tortellini 3. Paneer Lasagna 4. Grilled Chicken Steak 5. Grilled Pollo with Vegetables 6. Chicken Shepherd's Pie 7. RashEdaar Murg Desserts: 1. Kalakand 2. Malai Chop 3. Gulkand Gulab Jamun 4. Matka Phirni 5. Jalebi Rabadi Every dish is worth trying again and again. Recommending you all to visit this place asap.