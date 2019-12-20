Meat Loves? This Restaurant Serves Amazing Non-Vegetarian Dishes At An Affordable Price!

Casual Dining

Riwaayat Restaurant

Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 1-3, Besides Axis Bank, New SKF Colony, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune

What Makes It Awesome?

Riwaayat is a small restaurant located on a busy Chinchwad road, which serves great and tasty non-vegetarian dishes at a not so hefty price tag. What we had: - Murg musallam: Succulent chicken pieces in red thick gravy, which tastes absolutely delicious. -Chicken Mughlai biriyani: A Large portion of rice and chicken which tastes good. To conclude, good value for money and the restaurant is worth a visit.

