Meat Loves? This Restaurant Serves Amazing Non-Vegetarian Dishes At An Affordable Price!

Riwaayat is a small restaurant located on a busy Chinchwad road, which serves great and tasty non-vegetarian dishes at a not so hefty price tag. What we had: - Murg musallam: Succulent chicken pieces in red thick gravy, which tastes absolutely delicious. -Chicken Mughlai biriyani: A Large portion of rice and chicken which tastes good. To conclude, good value for money and the restaurant is worth a visit.