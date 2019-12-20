From Chicken Thali To Paneer Kebabs, This Place Surely Never Disappoints!

The place to take your taste buds to heaven with the spicy masala curry's here is a place Hotel Maratheshahi in Kharadi serving the Viman Nagar people with their best non-vegetarian and vegetarian food. So they have, • Mutton Thali:-4.4/5 This thali involves sukha mutton, alni paani, bhakri , mutton curry, dahi kanda, bheja fry • Chicken Thali:- 4.6/5 This thali involves sukha Chicken, alni paani, bhakri , chicken curry, dahi kanda, bheja fry •Mass Vadi Thali:- 5/5. This thali involves 6 pieces of mass Vadi, spicy rassa, bhakri. •Starters Chicken kebabs:-4/5 Paneer Kebabs:-3/5 Green Piece Vadi:-5/5 Hara Bhara Kebabs:-4/5