Pune’s Iconic Bar Is Warm, Breezy & Offers Fab Food!

Casual Dining

German Bakery Wunderbar

Shivajinagar, Pune
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Varun Complex, 153-A, Near Demech House, Law College Road, Shivaji Nagar, Pune

View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

German Bakery Wunderbar: The entire space is warm, breezy and super-inviting. Had the grilled Pita with a bowl of Hummus doused in ample extra virgin or olive oil. What a great way to kick off this meal. The Chilly cheese toast with bell peppers and chives is a joy of a snacker and perfect with a cup of really good Cappuccino The Raspberry red velvet cheesecake is spot on with the sourness of raspberry cutting through the sweetness in the red velvet cake and cheese. It could have been a bit moist but I’m nitpicking.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

Other Outlets

German Bakery

Koregaon Park, Pune
4.2

291, North Main Road, Ragvilas Society, Koregaon Park, Pune

