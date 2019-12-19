Sambar: Your Favourite South Indian Joint Is Now In Baner!

There's now a Sambar in Baner! Known for it's affordable South Indian and other vegetarian options, Sambar has been a crowd favourite in Viman Nagar. If you visit Sambar during lunch, you might have to wait a longtime for a table. For all the foodies on this side of town, Sambar has finally decided to open a new branch in Baner.

This outlet is smaller compared to the one in Viman Nagar but still has ample space. The area is clean and covered, which is great for the monsoon time. You can go around the different food counters and decide what to each by looking at the displays. Once decided, you need to pay and collect a token of your order. This place requires self service so make sure you are not waiting at your table for your food.

Some of their most famous dishes are their South Indian desiccates like Mysore masala dosa, rawa dosa, onion uttapam and upma but like the name suggests, their Sambar is to die for! It's perfectly spiced and has a lot of vegetables in it. If you are not a fan of South Indian food, you can try their Chinese selections. Keep in mind this place is pure vegetarian. If you are a coffee fanatic, you can not miss out on their filter coffee! It's strong and served the authentic way.

Sambar on Baner Road is definitely turning into the favourite lunch spot for the corporate crowd around. Drop by and make up your mind if this one is better than the one in Viman Nagar.