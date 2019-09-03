Fashionistas, Have You Checked Out These Awesome Stores In Pashan?

Operating out of Baner-Pashan road, Sujatra Designer Sarees is an exclusive store which is ladies' favourite. The name itself tells us that they deal in all kinds of designer sarees ranging from mul silk, chiffon, georgette, embroidered ones and much more. They also have simple sarees with minimal patterns for those who like to keep it simple. Check out the trousseau sarees which start at INR 1,800.