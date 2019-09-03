Lately, we've witnessed a lot of lesser-known areas booming and offering new shopping and food destinations. One of the booming areas is Pashan. We took a tour of the area and found no dearth of stores dealing in designer outfits, casual wear, footwear, accessories etc. Take a look at these 7 stores where you can shop till you drop and without burning a hole in your pocket.
Fashionistas, Have You Checked Out These Awesome Stores In Pashan?
Leaf Kreations
A renowned store for its gorgeous ethnic collection, Leaf Kreations is a readymade garment shop you must visit when in the neighbourhood. From long sleeved-silk kurtis to casual ones, sarees to suits- it is a one-stop destination for all the fashionistas out there. They also accept orders in bulk.
Sujatra Designer Sarees
Operating out of Baner-Pashan road, Sujatra Designer Sarees is an exclusive store which is ladies' favourite. The name itself tells us that they deal in all kinds of designer sarees ranging from mul silk, chiffon, georgette, embroidered ones and much more. They also have simple sarees with minimal patterns for those who like to keep it simple. Check out the trousseau sarees which start at INR 1,800.
Ocean Designers
From simple readymade kurtis to monochrome sarees, you'll fall in love with the collection of outfits at Ocean Designers in Pashan. Nothing fancy, but for regular use, these outfits will be comfortable and inexpensive. They also provide tailoring services and specialise in blouses. From simple standard to designer ones, they will customise it all for you at reasonable rates.
Eluceo Fashions
Based in Pashan, Eluceo Fashions is an exquisite online jewellery store known for its collection of vintage alloy pieces. The statement jewellery is specially crafted to suit the needs of modern Indian women who love a touch of tradition and royalty. Their luxurious collection includes necklace sets, heavy pendants, jhumkas that will go perfect with your D-Day's outfit. Add bling to your look with vintage gem-studded alloy pieces starting at INR 799 only!
Goldstep Footwear
Known for their collection of casual footwear, Goldstep Footwear in Pashan is yet another destination to fulfil all your shoe needs. Men and women, both can shop for the flat mojaris, and sandals that they are known for. Under INR 1000, you can stock up good quality pieces. The daily wear chappal collection starts at INR 100 only.
Attire - The Women's Wardrobe
Ladies, when on Baner-Pashan link road, make a stop at Attire- The Women's Wardrobe, which is an exclusive readymade garment shop. Right from matching leggings and palazzos to kurtis for different kind of occasions, you will find it all. Starting at INR 400, stock up on casual daily wear kurtas and tops which are comfy as well.
