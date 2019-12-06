The Good Bowl is a great place for fusion bowls. I ordered Paneer Tikka Rice Bowl and Dal Makhani Rice Bowl. First of all the delivery was before time . The packaging was also great and simple. The taste was overall great and lip-smacking. Paneer Tikka Bowl was the best it had great flavors of garlic rice. Dal makhani was also good. Overall rating - 5/5
Sort Your Taste Buds From This Delivery Kitchen Serving Various Fusion Bowls!
