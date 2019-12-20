This Farmhouse Near Lonavala Is The Perfect Way To Take A Break From The City!

Looking for a quite weekend getaway? Well, if you are in Pune you are already spoilt for choices. We discovered a new farmhouse that will surely give you a break from all the hustle bustle of the city. Located in Sangise Gaon, near Lonavala - The countryside farm is a modern and tastefully designed farmhouse. You can take a cab from Pune to the farmhouse or drive down the old Mumbai- Pune highway and it should take you around 2 hours to reach. The farmhouse is equipped with wooden and granite details with well equipped bathrooms, a lovely central bar and comfortable bar stools. You can book this villa for INR 20,000 a night for 10-20 people. The lush greenery in front of the property will surely take your breath away. For food, you can explore local food around the area for under INR 200. Gorge some local mutton bhakri and vada pavs or you can ask the caretaker of the bunglow and he will arrange food for the group.

