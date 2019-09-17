Bookmark This Place For Some Yum Ethiopian Cuisine!

Abyssinian, Kp is one of a kind and only Ethiopian restaurant that not only depicts the culture in its decor but also in the food as well the hospitality. The decor consists of these loving lampshades that portray their meal and dining stories and how they believe to sit together and eat and share their meals. Much like Indian culture, they serve their food traditionally in a large platter where families can sit together and eat. The restaurant has tried their best to present the food in a way where one can sit and eat from the same platter but start with feeding the family member the very first morsel. This encourages love and care amongst the family members as per their culture. The decor consists of lampshades, old musical instruments, coffee table and typical dining set up to let u indulge into the culture. They start with washing hands into a bowl to start the meal and then move forward with a welcome drink called "Tej" made with fermented rice. Moving forward we ate the starter called mandassi, with green coriander and parsley chutney, the main course included an array of dishes and gravies with their staple bread called "injera". All the gravies put on the injera, we had a great time enjoying and relishing the gorgeous spread of curries and gravies. Not just that, they also had palate cleanser consisting of cottage cheese in case u wanna relish the taste more sincerely. The meal ended with Baklava and Sweet Sambosa. And the famous Ethiopian coffee, that died for served with spiced butter, salt and popcorn By the time we were done. It was happy and tummy full.