Dig Into A Variety Of Kolkata Street-Style Kachoris At This Snack Shop

Love hogging on piping hot kachoris with jalebis? Join The Kachori Club. Situated in Pimple Saudagar, The Kachori Club is a one-stop destination for different kinds of kachoris and other snacks. Matar kachori, pyaz kachori, masala kachori, dal kachori are some of their specialties. These kachoris are made in Kolkata style and make for an ideal evening snack. Not just that, they also serve other snacks such as samosas, toasts, sandwiches under INR 80, which will satisfy your hunger. We highly recommend you pair up the snacks with piping hot jalebis or imarties No one can deny a cuppa chai and a plate of freshly fried snacks. The tiny eatery also has stalls at many food festivals and flea markets. For affordable food and great taste, this is the place to be.