Drop By This Restaurant For Their All New Curated Healthy Menu!

Head to Fuzion @novotelpune for their all-new menu, specially curated with the purpose of a plated healthy meal. The meal includes 3 courses - A healthy starter, Main course and a yummy dessert. The look of the place is very bright and spaced out, plan for a corporate lunch or girls brunch. This place provides perfect privacy with comfortable seating. We started with a glass of rose wine, and moved towards our salad - had a quinoa, flax seeds, lettuce, jaggery, vinaigrette chicken salad with an all-organic guava juice. They also have a vegetarian version. For the main course, you can choose from a wide range including Dosa waffle, king prawns, multigrain tarts and farmers bread and smoked salmon. They have the yummiest dessert- the chilli-infused brownie. The menu allows you to choose your favourite dish without any confusion and keeps the healthy quotient intact. So next time you think you will end up cheating on a weekend, head to eat @novotelpune for a balanced diet with a little bit of food pampering.