Look Irresistible With Bespoke Clothing From This Store In Pune

For those men who take their wardrobe a little too seriously, you must check out The Suit Story for all things suave. Started by a passionate designer, Vinay Mittal, The Suit Story has been helping all men look dapper since its inception. The store designs apparel, which you can easily classify as high-end. They make everything from clothing to accessories for men and it’s not restricted to a wedding collection but extends to formal or corporate wear.

Mittal handpicks most of the fabric they use, but they're open to brainstorm ideas for your outfit. It's best if you let Mittal create something for you, but if you insist they'll check out your reference pictures of celebrity's outfits. If you're not one to get something bespoke, there are readymade pieces too.You will still find sample pieces of sherwanis, kurtas, pathanis, jodhpuris and other ethnic styles. You will also find fitted formal shirts and tuxedos. A simple shirt will set you back INR 3,000 and asuit starts at INR 15000. The store does not accept fabrics from outside and we think it's better that way. You could also get a pair of custom footwear made in faux or genuine leather. Along with making stylish formal shoes, they also make mojaris and juttis. The prices for them starts at INR 10,000.

The Suit Story also makes a number of accessories like ties, quirky bow ties, cufflinks in silver or gold among other things. If you are a to-be dulha, you can get your jewellery made here too; prices start at INR 2,500.

The store also has loose fabrics on sale as well. You will find some fine quality fabrics from Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur and other fabric centres in the country. The also have the finest Italian fabrics for suits, which starts at INR 3,000 a meter.