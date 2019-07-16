Pune After Hours! Things You Can Do In Pune During The Wee Hours

Post midnight, the roads are wide and clear, giving you the chance to enjoy a mini road trip within your city. Drive around the beautiful neighbourhood of Kirkee and Aundh, along the NDA-Pashan road, stop by at CCD a Chandni Chowk for a snack, explore the roads of Pune Camp... or even the old city of Pune!

#LBBTip – if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also take a drive till Lonavala!