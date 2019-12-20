Weekend Plan Sorted? This New Bar In Baner Cannot Missed At All!

Wynkk is located in a prime location in Baner this place has a pleasant ambience, good music and delicious food. They serve North Indian, pan Asian Chinese and Mughlai cuisines. We ordered their coolers or you can say mocktails out of which green apple, strawberry and kiwi impressed me. I also had their Virgin Pina colada and it was brilliant! The pineapple juice and coconut milk ratio were to perfection. I'm personally a big fan of khow suey and that's why we ordered it and we were amazed by the flavours it delivered. They serve one of the best khow sueys in Pune and you must give it a try. The veg golden pouches which were basically fried wontons had vegetable stuffing in it and the wonton sheets were not at all oily. Do visit this place if you to meet up with friends, host a party or chill with your loved ones.