A Three Course Meal Under 500, Drop By This Amazing Cafe Now!

Cafes

Classic Rock Coffee Co.

Kalyani Nagar, Pune
Mulik Capital, Ground Floor, East Avenue Road, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

Classic Rock Cafe has a killer deal for lunch 6 days a week! They have an offer for a three-course meal at 299/- per head which includes a salad/soup/dessert, an appetizer, and the main course! Choose from a huge variety of veg and non-veg dishes which have a great quantity and amazing taste! You can add a drink to your meal from the ala carte menu and you have yourself a three-course meal under 500/- What could be better for a Saturday lunch?

Nothing! Everything was absolutely great!

Under ₹500

Family, Big Group, Bae, Pets, Kids

