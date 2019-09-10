Classic Rock Cafe has a killer deal for lunch 6 days a week! They have an offer for a three-course meal at 299/- per head which includes a salad/soup/dessert, an appetizer, and the main course! Choose from a huge variety of veg and non-veg dishes which have a great quantity and amazing taste! You can add a drink to your meal from the ala carte menu and you have yourself a three-course meal under 500/- What could be better for a Saturday lunch?
A Three Course Meal Under 500, Drop By This Amazing Cafe Now!
