Explore A Combination Of Great Taste And Health At This Gym Cafe In Baner

When we first heard the name, we thought this a yoga studio or a Zumba class but to our surprise the place turned out to be a fitness cafe! Dedicated to serving tasty and healthy options to all fitness enthusiasts. Torso Curl in Baner helps you eat right!

The cafe is located inside the Regent Plaza on Baner-Pashan Link Road and they have the option of home delivery but they also have a safe setting where you can sit before or after your workout and get into the zone! They have a lot of exciting things on their menu but their Chef’s Special Menu is pretty interesting. Do try out their chicken / mutton steak with pepper sauce accompanied with potato mash and veggies priced at INR 249. If you are craving for some North Indian food, you can also go for their healthy version of butter chicken with brown rice.

All their dishes are measured according to their nutritional values and you can see the calling intakes mentioned on the menu card itself. Not just that, upon special request, the chef can whip up something for you according to your diet! (depending on what ingredients they can accommodate). If you are not a gym person, don’t worry! This cafe is open to all! You can just stop by to enjoy a healthy meal and they will happily serve you!

A meal for two will set you back INR 500.