Chicken Wings At Its Best At Wings & co

Wings & co. is heaven for all the non-vegetarians and spicy food lover. This place serves best chicken wings in town. What makes it best? 1. Size of the wings 2. Option to customise wings type to chose you on the sauce 3. This place aims to serve wings as a full meal, not just as aside. Now you wonder why a vegetarian is so much satisfied with this place because they serve the same variety with cottage cheese also. I tried crunchy Fried Peri-Peri Mango cottage cheese, it was finger-licking good. This place ended my desire for spicy food. Here’s how to win a prize? If you 3-4 Bhuta Chilli Wings you will get a prize. Easy? Not so! These wings are made from Bhut jolokia the spiciest red chilli in the whole of Asia. Go try guys!