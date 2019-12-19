Pack Your Bags & Live Like The Brits At A Victorian Style Bungalow In Matheran

With holidays and festivities lining up, many want to escape the mundane rat race in the city and relax amidst nature. Pune is blessed with several terrains around it which makes it possible for everyone living in the city to explore some place new each time there is a short holiday! Matheran is a beautiful hill station near Karjat that is a 4 hour drive away from Pune. It is also the only vehicle free hill station/town in India. You can reach the main town of Matheran by a toy train, horse ride or hike from where you park your vehicles.

Matheran is home to many resorts and hotels that offer beautiful views but some definitely stand out. One such hotel is Usha Ascot. Usha Ascot In Matheran is a gorgeous Victorian looking hotel offering top class facilities and delicious vegetarian food. Yes, you heard that right, the restaurant only serves pure veg food! The hotel has a beautiful swimming pool that has a sunken bar inside it and an open restaurant just around the corner. The hotel also has a great health centre that has a sauna, jacuzzi and a steam room for rejuvenation. If that wasn’t enough, the hotel also offers great spa and massage deals that will surely relieve you from all your stress. For the kids, you also have an indoor recreational centre with different board games and indoor games. Coming to the rooms, you can choose from four categories that differ in size, capacity and even decor. These four categories are Deluxe, Executive, Ascot Suite and Luxury Villa. The deluxe room is the most cheapest room here starting at INR 5500 and going up to INR 10,000 for the luxury villa.