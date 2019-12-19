Book This 5-Bedroom Pet-Friendly Cottage Villa In Karjat To Escape The City Life

Nivaant

Karjat, Maharashtra
4.8

Kadav Bhivpuri Tata Road, Karjat, Maharashtra

What Makes It Awesome?

An inviting pool, a three-acre private garden and a beautiful cottage villa, Nivaant Farms in Karjat is the place to feel special and relaxed. The beautiful cottage has Victorian decor and it's pet-friendly. If you are here with your pets and group of friends, we are sure you will love it and its spacious exteriors and interiors.

The villa is surrounded by greenery and is an ideal spot for bird-watching and basking in nature's serenity. If you prefer staying in, they have a relaxing hall with air-conditioning and a TV where you can watch your favourite shows. The villa has five bedrooms and most of them have a garden view too. 

The main market is walking distance from the villa and you can shop for local items and sample local food. The popular Bhivpuri falls are just 7km away. The Kadav lake is just a kilometre away, where you can also spot migratory birds.

The next time you are searching for an excuse to escape the city's bustle to be near nature, drive down to Karjat.

Pro-Tip

The property belongs to Vista Rooms and if you become a Vista Prime member, you can avail interesting deals and discounts on every booking you make. We suggest you call them up to know about more deals.

