Stay, Eat, Surf & Unwind On Your Next Long Weekend At Courtyard

We're always looking for reasons to unwind and rejuvenate, isn't it? And it's always better to give yourself that little break from all the hustle and bustle of the city and go on a mini-vacay. I recently found this hotel where you can actually enjoy a stay, eat like a king and unwind at the spa with your better half. Here's what all you get to do in Rs.5000/- 1. A lavish stay at Courtyard by Marriott's deluxe room (You can show off the beautiful property and view on your social media and look cool). 2. The amazing food at MoMo Cafe. And by food I mean the best breakfast buffet you've ever seen. 3. Netflix and chill goes hand in hand and when you're doing this you don't need to worry about data because say hello to wireless internet :p 4. And then comes the best part, go hit the spa and spend good 20 minutes of your life and walk out all fresh and ready to take over the week. Sounds interesting? So what are you waiting for? Head to Courtyard by Marriott, Hinjewadi on the next long weekend and thank me later.