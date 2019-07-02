This Homegrown Brand Does Personalised Gifting And It's What We All Needed

Wondering how to make your special one's special day a little extra special? Quit stressing and meet the team of Warp It Up! The brand customises gifts and even wraps gifts in a fab style.

After getting bored of the generic wrappers, Raveena Agnani came up with her innovative gifting idea. The whole philosophy behind Wrap It Up is to provide quality gifting solutions to anyone and everyone. Of course, the sentiments of the gift count but, doesn’t hurt to make it look pretty too, does it?

Agnani uses various tools at her disposal to provide the best gifting experience. She provides you with two options. One is to get your gift wrapped in various styles and the second one is to get a gift made in your budget. When it comes to wrapping, she uses a number of options such as vintage floral papers, ribbons, wooden engraved boxes and various other styles. You can always decide what sort of paper you want your gift to be wrapped in and mix-and-match the ribbons or anything out of the box.

The second option, which is customisation, works completely on your given budget. Depending on that, Agnani customises the gift according to the occasion and relation with the person you are gifting it to. This is done with the help of a simple questionnaire which is sent to you. Once you have filled that you meet Agnani in person and then decide on what would be the best. Depending on your budget, you can choose to get a hamper made with customised gifts, a surprise box, cards, accessories and much more.

The best part is that since the gifts depend on your budget, you can decide whether it has to range from INR 500 or go up to INR 20,000.

Currently, the best way to get in touch with them is through their Instagram handle or by simply calling them. And don’t worry, no matter how intimate is your relation with the person you’re planning to gift something to, you can always have a free and open discussion of what you want to give.