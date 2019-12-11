Visit This Cafe In Baner For Delicious Italian Food!

I recently visited Buon Cibo, an Italian cafe which is located in Baner. They have both outdoor and indoor seating. The decor of this place is really beautiful and the best thing about this cafe is that the customers can play a lot of fun games like snake and ladder, Jenga, Twister, card games and whatnot. We enjoyed a lot while playing the twisters game and the Jenga. We had their Nutella and oreo hot chocolate which perfectly sweet, thin in consistency and extremely soothing. They also serve coke float which is coca-cola along with vanilla ice cream which gave me a nostalgic feeling of the coke float I used to have at MCDONALDS. Then we had their Nachos, bruschetta, and tacos. They serve one of the best salsa I ever tried in Pune and all dishes were along with sour cream and salsa. Ample amount of cheese toppings and everything that they served was extremely fresh and delicious. Pasta's here are at a very reasonable price like around ₹180-200 and the portion size is also ample for 2 people to have. The deserts we had were Brownie with Chocolate sauce and choco lava cake and both were served with vanilla ice cream. Both were mind-blowing and must try. Do visit this cafe if you want to have a fun time with your friends by playing various board games and along with it relish on very delicious Italian food items that Buon Cibo serves!