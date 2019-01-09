Whether you’re just bored and wondering what you can do in Whitefield (without trudging to the other side of town) or making a day trip to the area, there’s quite a lot for you to pick from. And, no, it’s not just mall or pub-hopping. We’ve picked out 10 things you can do only in Whitefield (okay and a little away as well, because to the rest of us, it's all Whitefield!)– a checklist of sorts for the must-try experiences here. Get going and check them all off!
9 Things You Can Do ONLY In Whitefield
Spend A Day At The City's First Dog Cafe
Whether you are a dog parent, a canine lover or even just someone who enjoys hanging out with a bunch of cute puppies, TherPup is where you can head to. Located at an elegant house with a big yard in Whitefield, the dog-friendly cafe is the first of its kind in the city. All the more reason for you to check it out, we think. While you sit back with a cuppa and some quick bites (think sandwiches and fries), your dog can chomp on treats like cookies, sweet potato dishes, and boiled chicken and rice. Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Bring Out Your Inner Child
Iona Entertainment is for all you children and adults who are young at heart. With some cool Virtual Reality games, a football turf, and "fitness" games (think American Nijna Warrior or Takeshi's Castle), bowling alley and air hockey, and some old schoo bike and car racing games, it's like being a kid with no real world responsibilities again! They also have a small cafe to help you refuel. Read more about them here
Head To The Valleys Of Kashmir
Fragrant kababs, spicy waza kokur, traditional Kashmiri breads, all with a great view. Orzuv Hub Cafe will take you away from Whitefield, even if it's just till you walk out of the place. Pick up some rich pashmeenas, elaborate rugs or quirky art and home decor paper mache pieces at their store. Not ready to leave yet? Get a massage at their spa. Read more about them here
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Shop In A Farm
Set amidst a lot of greenery, Lakeview Farm is a wonderful shopping destination, set in a farm! Lined along walkways flanked by fruit trees and flowering plants are around 18 stores which have everything from organic vegetables to handicrafts and home decor to apparel. Want something more? Elaborate manicures, pedicures and massages as well as dance and music classes are also on offer here. Read all about it here.
Retrace The Footsteps Of Winston Churchill
Probably one of the most retold and remembered stories from this area, Whitefield’s Waverly Inn is where former British Prime Minister is once believed to have stayed. And, for this very reason, the inn, which is currently a residence, is worth a visit. Supposedly having retained the original architecture, the structure is centuries old and considered one of the oldest houses in Whitefield.
Where: Outer Circle, Dodsworth Layout, Whitefield
Enjoy Some Jazz, Blues, and Brews
One of the few places in the city that makes an effort to bring some class jazz and blues acts, Windmills Craftworks knows how show you a good time. With seating that ensures you can see the stage from no matter where you're seated, and a balcony view that's still (relatively) unobstructed by the cityscape, you can have your craft brew with a view or tune or both!
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Rejuvenate Your Mind And Body At Ayurvedagram
A health and wellness resort based on the age-old medicinal system of Ayurveda, this retreat centre has holistic packages, yoga and healing programmes as well as beauty treatments. Starting with waking up to the sound of birds, a day here includes yoga sessions, visits to the in-house doctor and therapy sessions. From head and face massages, and herbal steam baths to Ayurvedic treatments for skin problems and other illnesses, this space has quite a lot to rejuvenate yourself.
Chomp Down Black Burgers At Whitefield Bar & Grill
Heading to this part of town? Don’t forget to make your way to Marriott Hotel’s poolside restaurant, Whitefield Bar & Grill and bite into one of their Barbeque Pulled Pork Sliders. The soft, black buns here come filled with a flavourful homemade BBQ sauce and pulled pork {marinated overnight}. Read more about the restaurant here.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Have A Chocolate Or Two
If handcrafted and exotic-flavoured chocolates are what you have in mind, French Culinary Institute-trained Mubeena Shariff’s chocolaterie is where you should turn to. Think Lemon and Basil (with white chocolate), Lavender, Fennel, and Passion Fruit flavours, among others. Birthdays, special gift hampers, or even just a dessert made from fine chocolate, the chocolaterie is one for your chocoholics.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
