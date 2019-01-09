Whether you’re just bored and wondering what you can do in Whitefield (without trudging to the other side of town) or making a day trip to the area, there’s quite a lot for you to pick from. And, no, it’s not just mall or pub-hopping. We’ve picked out 10 things you can do only in Whitefield (okay and a little away as well, because to the rest of us, it's all Whitefield!)– a checklist of sorts for the must-try experiences here. Get going and check them all off!