Beach Vacay On Your Mind? Visit These Must-See Beaches In And Around Mangalore

If you're looking to get away from the crowd at regular Mangalore beaches or to spend a romantic evening with bae, Tannirbhavi is the place for you. You can even reach it by taking a ferry from Sultan Battery, a watch tower built by Tipu Sultan in 1784. The waters of the river and sea merge here and make for a spectacular sight, especially during the sunset. Beware though, as the water is quite turbulent and the lifeguards do not generally allow people to swim.

Distance from Mangalore: 10.7 km

Driving time from Mangalore: 18 mins (approx.)