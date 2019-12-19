From Chole Bhature To Punjabi Parathas, This Place In Btm Has It All!

Mangatram's: Delicious food from Punjab. Yes, you heard it right, It's truly from Punjab. Mangatram's is much into online delivery & kitchen system. Even you can walk in for some delicious Chole Bhature & refreshing Adhrak Chai. Mangatram's serves authentic Punjab & Continental cuisine where dishes served like All Day Breakfast, Sandwiches, Quick Eats, Combos, Weekend Specials, A La Carte, Beverages & Drinks. I tasted some of their recommended dishes like, • Chole Bhature - I had one of the best Chole Bhature till date in Bengaluru. Chole was perfect in taste & quality. It was not oily, it was fluffy & Bhature was not too spicy & good in taste. • Aloo Paratha - Authentic Punjabi Style Stuffed Paratha served with Mint Chutney, Curd & Pickle. • Paneer Paratha - Authentic Punjabi Style Panner Paratha stuffed & served with Mint Chutney, Curd & Pickle. • Lassi - Punjabi Lassi served in Matka.