Hit Up This Indiranagar Restaurant For Its Rooftop Setting, Portobello Pizza And Filter Coffee Brûlée

For mains, dig into the rather meaty Portobello Mushroom Pizza that comes with Fontina cheese, caramelised onion, mushroom puree and truffle oil. The pizza is quite heavy duty, so make sure your other mains are lighter. The Brown Butter and Green Pea Gnocchi is perked up with grilled marinated prawns and is a big hit with us. Dessert here has options such as the Tart Lemon Cake with Raspberry Compote or the Decadent Chocolate Mousse with Dark Rum and Fudge, but the South Indian Coffee Brûlée is what we place our bets on. The marriage of caramel, filter coffee and thick, gooey custard is a match made in heaven.