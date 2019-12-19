Shelves filled with comics, framed posters of comic book covers and popular characters, and a combination of wooden furniture and bright colours in the decor — Cafe Terra is our favourite mix of a bookshop and a neighbourhood breakfast spot (better kind of b&b if you ask us). Laid back with a touch of old school charm (thanks to all those vintage editions of comic books), the ambiance here always makes us want to linger around for a while longer (unless it’s a busy weekend).



Serving everything from toast with butter and jam, cereal bowls and sandwiches to their signature waffles and crepes, the folks here really do believe in making you tuck into breakfast like a king. Plus, there’s must-try combos like English Breakfast, Belgian Breakfast and Ham Basket. Run by two friends, the cafe’s stash of comics is mostly from their personal collection and some from customers even.



We loved the Spanish Omelette — nearly like a pie, loaded with shredded chicken and veggies, and topped with cheese. Served with toast and mashed potatoes, this one makes for a big breakfast. People who like to start their morning sweet should go for the Waffles with Maple Syrup — the perfect balance of fluffy and crisp. The English Breakfast spread with bacon, sausages, eggs of your choice, hash browns and grilled tomatoes is perfect to turn a Sunday breakfast into brunch! Owing to the lunch-time crowd, they have also added meals like Red or Green Thai Curry with rice and salad, Hakka Noodles with soup or momos, and Tibetan Thukpa.