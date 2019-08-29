Book A Table At These Restaurants For A Romantic, Candle Lit Dinner

Set in a farmhouse, Grasshopper is an out-an-out romantic escape for couples in the city. We recommend you make a reservation here (they don’t entertain walk-ins) when you want to do things in style. Especially if you want something exclusive, private, and custom made for your taste. You can linger over a beautiful five or seven-course meal and enjoy fine wine and the company of incredibly adorable pooches. Right now, their menu includes highlights like prawn with sesame, ginger, and mango, juicy lamb roundels, and dark chocolate ganache. It will be a date to remember! For more, read here.

Price: INR 5,000 for two people (approx).