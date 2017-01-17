Chiang Mai Curries And Fermented Specials: This Indiranagar Eatery Is Doing Thai Different

While One Night In Bangkok was an out and out bar situation, the owners wanted to pay some attention to the menu rather than just drinks and bar bites doing the rounds. We hear the Thai chef who was working the kitchen was offended because his precious food was not moving. After some research and a bunch of visits to Thailand beyond touristy Bangkok, the menu got a makeover. Enter fragrant curries, fruits in soups, fresh salads, and fermented meats.

We started off with a beef and rambutan soup — slivers of beef cooked in stock with the equally meaty and pungent rambutan. The pork rib soup was a familiar taste because of a generous use of bamboo shoot {reminded me of Naga food}. Then we moved on to a fried fish {telapiya and not basa thankfully}, batter fried and served with piquant mango dip and topped with crunchy sprouts. The prawn salad had oodles of flavour thanks to the addition of charred tomatoes. Generous splashes of fish sauce gave the salad the requisite punch.